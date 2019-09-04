|
|
Patrick J. McCormack, 64, retired Chicago Police Detective; cherished father of Annie (Gabriel Dziekiewicz), Karen (Roberto Luna), and Patrick (Vallory); loving partner of Maritza Merced (Angelica and Claudia) and former husband of Carol; affectionate grandfather of 8; dear brother of Susan, Michael, James, Mary Therese, Thomas, and Jeanne; fond uncle, friend and mentor to many; Funeral Friday 10:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) to Immaculate Conception Church (Harlem & Talcott). Mass 11 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. For Info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019