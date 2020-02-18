|
Suddenly, beloved father of Brian and Brittany; devoted son of Ann (nee O'Malley) and Joseph; loving brother of Mary (Jon) Wentworth and Kevin (Patti) Moore; dear uncle of Monica, Thomas, Sean and Collin Wentworth and Brenden, Jennifer and Kaitlyn Moore; fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday 9-11 a.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Going to St. Juliana Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
