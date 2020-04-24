|
|
Age 83, beloved husband of Loretta (nee Murphy); loving father of Maureen (Roy) Boland, Nancy (Michael) Funk, Patrick (Katie) and the late Raymond; proud and cherished grandfather of Bridget, Shannon and Daniel Funk and Reagan, Nola and Cullen Mulcrone; dear brother of Mary Catherine, the late John (the late Denise) and the late Michael (Mary "Bunny") Mulcrone; fond uncle and cousin of many. U.S. Army Veteran. Services private. In lieu of flowers donations to The Irish American Heritage Center and The Mundelein Seminary would be appreciated. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home - 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020