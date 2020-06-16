Patrick J. Mullins Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. "Moon" Mullins; Devoted husband of Beverly, nee Costello, and the late Marilyn, nee Michalski; Loving father of P.J. (CFD) (Mary); Beloved stepfather of the late Jennifer Fetters; Proud grandpa of Patrick IV and Matthew; Dear friend to many; Loyal member of The Blue Condors Club / CR S.A.C.; Retired Union Pipefitter for the City of Chicago after over 40 years of service; Proud U.S. Marine; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, Mass at 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved