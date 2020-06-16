Patrick J. "Moon" Mullins; Devoted husband of Beverly, nee Costello, and the late Marilyn, nee Michalski; Loving father of P.J. (CFD) (Mary); Beloved stepfather of the late Jennifer Fetters; Proud grandpa of Patrick IV and Matthew; Dear friend to many; Loyal member of The Blue Condors Club / CR S.A.C.; Retired Union Pipefitter for the City of Chicago after over 40 years of service; Proud U.S. Marine; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, Mass at 10:00 a.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.