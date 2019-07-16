Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
Patrick J. Murphy Obituary
Patrick J. Murphy, age 89, Vet. U.S. Navy; Beloved husband of the late Rosemary G. Murphy (nee Cieplak); Loving father of Patrick, Michael (fiancée Beth Shimashita) Murphy, Joan (Michael) DeVito, Diann (James Mackey) Kelley, Thomas (Jo Ann Mehring), John (Grace) Murphy and the late Mary (the late John) O'Connell; Cherished grandfather of 18 and great grandfather of 13; Dear brother of the late Frank and Tony Murphy; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM from the Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home to St. Alexander Church for mass at 11:30 AM; Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. President of Patrick J. Murphy and Associates & INDCOM Realty for over 40 Years. Please sign guest book at andrewmcgann.com, for info 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
