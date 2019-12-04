|
Patrick J. Nolan, age 67; beloved son of the late James and Josephine Nolan; loving brother of Judith (the late Richard ) Pytlewicz, Kathleen Sears, Mary Yeoman, Michael Nolan and the late Eileen (Craig) Cunningham; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorial gathering Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, 9:00 AM for a memorial mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Interment Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019