Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
794 Pearson St.
Des Plaines, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
794 Pearson St.
Des Plaines, IL
Patrick J. Nolan Obituary
Patrick J. Nolan, age 67; beloved son of the late James and Josephine Nolan; loving brother of Judith (the late Richard ) Pytlewicz, Kathleen Sears, Mary Yeoman, Michael Nolan and the late Eileen (Craig) Cunningham; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorial gathering Sat., Dec. 7, 2019, 9:00 AM for a memorial mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Interment Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
