Patrick J. O'Connor Obituary
80, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home and surrounded by his loved ones. Native of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. Son of the late Patrick and Bridget (nee Walsh); devoted husband of Nancy V (nee Blake); beloved father of Anita and Eileen; cherished brother of Terence, (the late Sheila), Eileen Thomas (the late Harry), Bridget Mulvey (Patrick), James (Mary Agnes), and the late Abbey; loving brother-in-law to Joan Blake, Barbara Glanz, and the late Gerald Blake (Victoria); fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Long time fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a proud member of the Shamrock American Club and supporter of the Irish Heritage Center. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf located at 8307 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
