|
|
80, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home and surrounded by his loved ones. Native of Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland. Son of the late Patrick and Bridget (nee Walsh); devoted husband of Nancy V (nee Blake); beloved father of Anita and Eileen; cherished brother of Terence, (the late Sheila), Eileen Thomas (the late Harry), Bridget Mulvey (Patrick), James (Mary Agnes), and the late Abbey; loving brother-in-law to Joan Blake, Barbara Glanz, and the late Gerald Blake (Victoria); fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Long time fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a proud member of the Shamrock American Club and supporter of the Irish Heritage Center. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf located at 8307 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019