Patrick O'Reilly, 80, beloved husband for 33 years of the late Barbara (nee Nelson). Loving father of Michael (Jamie) Kolak and Shari (Howard) Kolak. Proud grandfather of Morgan, Maddie and Michael. The oldest of surviving brothers John (Mikki), Peter, Paul and Stephen, sisters Mary (the late Allan) Wantroba, Anne (George) Wickert, Bridget (Ralph) Austgen, and Lucia (the late William) Dunne. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary O'Reilly and brother Charles. Patrick was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Saturday, May 18, at 9am until Mass at 10am, St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 444 Wilson St., Downers Grove, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 12 to May 17, 2019