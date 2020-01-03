|
Patrick J. Palczynski, suddenly; Loving husband of Kimberly nee Doyle; Devoted father of Emily, Sara and Patrick Jr.; Beloved son of Josephine and the late Julius; Dear brother of Darlene (Abe) Garza, April (Donald) Andras, Joseph (Mary), Julianna (Nicholas) Lavalle and the late Adrienne (the late Joseph) Majewski. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Saturday 3:00 - 8:00 pm with Service, 7:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020