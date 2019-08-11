|
Beloved husband of the late Eileen Quinn; loving father of Ann Marie (Bill) Labuz, Mary (Tom) Benson, Patricia (Brett) Bradley, Catherine (Mark) Keleghan, Patrick (Michelle) and Colleen (John) Cox; dear grandfather of Kate (Chris), Billy, Michael, Wally (Elaine), Stephanie (Nick), Matt, Jake, Jack, Mary, Ann, Emma, Patrick and Brian; great grandfather of Wally and Logan; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews in Chicago, Ireland and England. Native of Inishnakillew, Kilmeena, Westport, Co Mayo, Ireland. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge on Monday, August 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 13, Mass at 10 a.m. Family and Friends to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to () are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019