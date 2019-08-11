Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Home
625 Busse Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Quinn Obituary
Beloved husband of the late Eileen Quinn; loving father of Ann Marie (Bill) Labuz, Mary (Tom) Benson, Patricia (Brett) Bradley, Catherine (Mark) Keleghan, Patrick (Michelle) and Colleen (John) Cox; dear grandfather of Kate (Chris), Billy, Michael, Wally (Elaine), Stephanie (Nick), Matt, Jake, Jack, Mary, Ann, Emma, Patrick and Brian; great grandfather of Wally and Logan; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews in Chicago, Ireland and England. Native of Inishnakillew, Kilmeena, Westport, Co Mayo, Ireland. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge on Monday, August 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 13, Mass at 10 a.m. Family and Friends to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to () are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now