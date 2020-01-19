Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Alexander Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick J. Sullivan


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick J. Sullivan Obituary
Born March 23, 1931 of Boherbee, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan (nee O'Sullivan). Loving father of Patrick Jr. (Mary), Michael (Linda), Gerald (Kathy) & the late Thomas Sullivan. Cherished grandpa of Rosemary, Danny, Laura & Claire. Dear brother of the late; Mary, Johnny, Timothy, Michael, Noreen, Danny & Brother Thomas. Visitation Tuesday, January 21st from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Wednesday, January 22nd, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud Stationary Engineer & Member of the Local 399 for over 57 years. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -