|
|
Born March 23, 1931 of Boherbee, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan (nee O'Sullivan). Loving father of Patrick Jr. (Mary), Michael (Linda), Gerald (Kathy) & the late Thomas Sullivan. Cherished grandpa of Rosemary, Danny, Laura & Claire. Dear brother of the late; Mary, Johnny, Timothy, Michael, Noreen, Danny & Brother Thomas. Visitation Tuesday, January 21st from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Wednesday, January 22nd, 9:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Proud Stationary Engineer & Member of the Local 399 for over 57 years. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020