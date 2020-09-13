1/
Patrick J. Thorburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick J. Thorburn, age 48, of Palatine. Beloved husband of Katherine nee Garrison. Devoted son of Ellen nee Drinan and the late Gerald Thorburn. Dear son-in-law to Eileen and Tom Justus and Bob and Jen Garrison. Loving brother to Jim (Lynn) Thorburn. Fond brother-in-law to Laura (Robert) Beaty, Greg (Allyson) Garrison, Rob Garrison, and Charlotte Garrison. Adored uncle to Tyler, Haden, Miles, Ella, and Lennon. Loving fur father to Millie, Sophie, and Harmony. Dedicated teacher for over 25 years at Rolling Meadows High School. Patrick loved to travel to unusual places and enjoyed biking. He was a walking encyclopedia for most trivia questions and the best teller of corny, funny jokes. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and students. Funeral Services will be held privately, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in anticipation of a future scholarship in Patrick's name. For more information please call 847-359-8020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
My sympathy to Pat's family and friends and the RMHS community in the loss of this wonderful man. My clearest memories of him at Rolling Meadows High School are of his one-of-a-kind laugh, his silly jokes that really cracked him (and everyone else) up, his contest with Kate M. to be the first to set foot in all 50 states, and his cakes for the SSFL department to celebrate obscure historical events. Not to mention how all the students and staff loved him! He will be missed. Praying for all who mourn his loss, that you may find peace and comfort.
Gayle Reese
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved