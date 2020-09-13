My sympathy to Pat's family and friends and the RMHS community in the loss of this wonderful man. My clearest memories of him at Rolling Meadows High School are of his one-of-a-kind laugh, his silly jokes that really cracked him (and everyone else) up, his contest with Kate M. to be the first to set foot in all 50 states, and his cakes for the SSFL department to celebrate obscure historical events. Not to mention how all the students and staff loved him! He will be missed. Praying for all who mourn his loss, that you may find peace and comfort.

Gayle Reese

Coworker