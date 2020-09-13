Patrick J. Thorburn, age 48, of Palatine. Beloved husband of Katherine nee Garrison. Devoted son of Ellen nee Drinan and the late Gerald Thorburn. Dear son-in-law to Eileen and Tom Justus and Bob and Jen Garrison. Loving brother to Jim (Lynn) Thorburn. Fond brother-in-law to Laura (Robert) Beaty, Greg (Allyson) Garrison, Rob Garrison, and Charlotte Garrison. Adored uncle to Tyler, Haden, Miles, Ella, and Lennon. Loving fur father to Millie, Sophie, and Harmony. Dedicated teacher for over 25 years at Rolling Meadows High School. Patrick loved to travel to unusual places and enjoyed biking. He was a walking encyclopedia for most trivia questions and the best teller of corny, funny jokes. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and students. Funeral Services will be held privately, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in anticipation of a future scholarship in Patrick's name. For more information please call 847-359-8020.