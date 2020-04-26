|
|
Patrick James "PJ" Walsh, age 69, passed away peacefully on April 23rd, 2020. PJ is remembered by his beloved wife of 43 years, Karen (nee Donohoe). Loving father of Anne (Mason) Budelier, Brian (Vanda) Walsh, Mary, and the late Kevin Walsh. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Joanna and Autumn. Dear brother of Tom (Bonnie) Walsh, Mary (Gil) Cataldo, Marilyn (John) Gallivan, Kathy (the late Tom) Scott, Jim (Julia), Pat, and Bob (Maureen) Walsh, Ginger (Tom) Stasaitis, Noreen (JC) Copeland, Dan, Mike, and the late Bill (Loretta) and Jack Walsh. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Mount Carmel High School and alumnus of Roosevelt University. PJ was a successful, long-time executive at IBM, having worked there for 36 years. Upon retirement PJ became a certified financial planner, always willing to lend calm and sound advice to his many friends and family. His wit drew in all who knew him and shared in his laughter and stories. We will forever carry his memory in our hearts. Interment will be private with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franciscan Outreach of Chicago 2715 W. Harrison St., Chicago, IL. 60612 or https://franoutreach.org. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020