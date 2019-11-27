Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave
Chicago, IL
Patrick James Hoey

Patrick James Hoey Obituary
Aged 81; Born in Omeath, County Louth, Ireland; Son of the late Patrick and Sarah (nee Caulfield) Hoey; Loving husband of Maura, (nee O'Donnell), for over 50 years; Loving father of Margaret (Michael) Poznar, Cathy Green, Patrick (Eileen) Hoey, Eileen (Terry) McCann; John (Bernadette) Hoey; Loving grandfather of Brendan, Sean, Kevin, Maura, Clare, Kate, Colin, Caroline, Kevin, Jack, Della and Sarah; Dear brother of Mary (the late Joseph) Kirwan, the late John Hoey, Brigid (the late John) Meer, Margaret Hoey, the late Peter Hoey, Sarah (Michael) McCann, and Rosaleen Hoey; Loving brother-in–law of John (Anne) O'Donnell, Pat (Ann) O'Donnell, Seamus (Mary) O'Donnell, Michael (Margaret) O'Donnell, Kathleen (David) Jordan, and the late Della (Pat) Clerkin, all of Ireland. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Friend to many; Proud member of Carpenters Local 1. Jim was guided by his strong faith and love of family and friends. The goodness in his family was a testament to the life he lived. He was the best of the best. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Cooney Funeral Home. 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago; Friends and family are asked to meet at the church. Interment All Saints Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL. 60607 or St. Patrick Father's 8422 W. Windsor Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60656. For funeral info 847-685-1002 or www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
