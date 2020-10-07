1/1
Patrick James Liston
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick James Liston, of Sterling, was called home on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at the age of 63.

Pat was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky on April 5th, 1957 and grew up in Ireland and the western suburbs of Chicago. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park in 1975 and then from Western Illinois University in 1979. Upon graduation from The John Marshall Law School in 1985, he began practice as a defense attorney and later went on to become a prosecutor as an Assistant State's Attorney.

Pat, son of the late Patrick J. and Maureen Liston, is survived by his three children: Shannon (Eric) Bidlo, Patrick, and Caitlin; as well as his four siblings: Brian (Molly), Barbara (Larry) Chizewski, Maureen (J.J.) Dwyer and Noel (Maureen). The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th at Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst, IL. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing. May he rest in Peace and we extend Peace to his family.
Don Garland
Friend
October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace brother
Bill Hair
Friend
October 6, 2020
He was a fine lawyer and my friend. I wish him restful peace.
Tom Sanders
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved