Patrick James Liston, of Sterling, was called home on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at the age of 63.



Pat was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky on April 5th, 1957 and grew up in Ireland and the western suburbs of Chicago. He graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park in 1975 and then from Western Illinois University in 1979. Upon graduation from The John Marshall Law School in 1985, he began practice as a defense attorney and later went on to become a prosecutor as an Assistant State's Attorney.



Pat, son of the late Patrick J. and Maureen Liston, is survived by his three children: Shannon (Eric) Bidlo, Patrick, and Caitlin; as well as his four siblings: Brian (Molly), Barbara (Larry) Chizewski, Maureen (J.J.) Dwyer and Noel (Maureen). The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9th at Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst, IL. Interment will take place at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL.



Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





