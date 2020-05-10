Patrick Joseph Conran
1928 - 2020
Patrick Joseph Conran has passed gently into his eternal rest on this day, May 3, 2020. Born July 30, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, to Irish immigrants, Lena (d. 1977) and Thomas Conran (d. 1985). As one of seven siblings, he grew up on the west side of Chicago. In 1950-51, he bravely served our country in the Korean War, where he received two purple hearts. Upon his return, he was employed at Proctor and Gamble, where he worked for 43 years until his retirement, and earned his B.S. in Business at Northwestern University. He married Patricia Cannon (d.1995) in 1957 and was a devoted father to four children: Karen Wagner (Mike), Kevin (Linda), Michael (Mona), and Michele Hunter (Terrence). Adored grandfather to Rebecca Jackson, Michael Wagner, Rachel Bukowski, Matthew Wagner, Caitlin Chase, Ryan Conran, Carly Conran, Tori Conran, Houston Hunter, and Hollister Hunter; great grandpa to 8. Survived by his sisters Josephine Egan (Thomas) and Kathleen Conran, preceded in death by Marie Belanger (George), Helen Fallon (Frank), Thomas Conran (Joan), and Agnes Young (Howard); patriarch and uncle to many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
