South Holland
Patrick Joseph DeRobertis, 56, of Charleston, SC, passed away on February 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 15, 1963 to the late Richard W. DeRobertis Sr. and Patricia M. DeRobertis (nee Osier) in Blue Island IL. Patrick is survived by his spouse, life partner and love of 27 years, Allen Wutzdorff. He is preceded in death by his father and brother Michael. He is survived by his mother Patricia, brothers Richard (Pam) and Daniel (Diane); sisters Mary, Donna, Cheryl (Gabe) and Marlene (Randy).
Patrick had a loving relationship with his numerous nieces and nephews and will always be warmly remembered by them. He was also survived by his close friend, Charles Proctor. Patrick was a graduate of the University of Illinois with degrees in Agriculture. His specialty was ornamental horticulture. Born with the proverbial green thumb, he was a genius when it came to all things that grow from the earth. He especially enjoyed volunteer work at Rosebank Farms on Johns Island. A pet owner for most of his life, he relished taking care of his dogs and cats, many of which were rescue animals. Private services will occur at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020