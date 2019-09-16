Home

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
Patrick Joseph Moran Obituary
Patrick Joseph Moran, age 81; beloved husband of Nancy Moran, nee Thomas; loving father of Monica (Christopher Puzek) Moran, Justin (Valerie) Moran, and Jennifer (Craig) Furey; cherished grandfather of Patrick and Joshua Furey; dear brother of Catherine (the late Thomas) Williamson, Mary (Kevin) Caufield, Michael (Eileen), Thomas (Marguerite), and the late John, and James (the late Sue) Moran; uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday, September 17th, 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday, September 18th, 10:15 AM from Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL to St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aspire, 1815 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL 60162 or www.aspirechicago.com appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
