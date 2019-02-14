|
Patrick Joseph Naughton, 68. Devoted son of the late Emmett and Ann Naughton. Beloved brother of Michael J. (Jacklyn), Kevin W. (Deborah) and Brian (Lisa) Naughton. Proud uncle of Michael (Mickie), Peter (Lucy) Naughton, Bridget (Paul) Hengels, Brian, Shawn, Courtney and Kristin Naughton. Dear great uncle of Garrett, Liam, Jack and Gavin. Fond cousin and friend of many. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 16th at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral & Cremation Center, 6471 N Northwest Hwy. Chicago for visitation from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 7:00 pm. Private inurnment at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019