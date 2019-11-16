|
|
Patrick J. O'Malley, 87, passed away at home on November 7, 2019 in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
He brought laughter and joy to those that met him with his quick wit and humor. He loved his jokes better than anyone and that made them even funnier. His garden was filled with gnomes, singing frogs, waterfalls, and Irish sayings. In retirement, he traveled the world with his personal travel consultant, his wife Gail. He was a faithful Catholic, and he made Sunday Mass a regular practice wherever they were.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, and five of their six children with scores of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place in Chicago next year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Rita's Building Fund in Nanakuli, HI: https://stritananakuli.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/BuildingFund?.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 16, 2019