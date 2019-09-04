|
|
Patrick Joseph Seery, Sr., age 80, of Burr Ridge; beloved husband of Margaret Mary (nee Cella) Seery; loving father of Kevin & Michael (Tracie), and preceded in death by loving son Patrick Joseph Seery, Jr.; proud grandfather of Justin & Kate and Maxwell, Jack, & Emma; dear brother of Marianne (Charles) Sincell; dear brother-in-law of Edith (Raymond) Gaumond & John Cella; loving uncle, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at the funeral home for prayers at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. Procession to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Darien will follow for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019