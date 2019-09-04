Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Darien, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Seery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Joseph Seery Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Joseph Seery Sr. Obituary
Patrick Joseph Seery, Sr., age 80, of Burr Ridge; beloved husband of Margaret Mary (nee Cella) Seery; loving father of Kevin & Michael (Tracie), and preceded in death by loving son Patrick Joseph Seery, Jr.; proud grandfather of Justin & Kate and Maxwell, Jack, & Emma; dear brother of Marianne (Charles) Sincell; dear brother-in-law of Edith (Raymond) Gaumond & John Cella; loving uncle, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet at the funeral home for prayers at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. Procession to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Darien will follow for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now