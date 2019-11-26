Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kelly); loving father of Mary (Larry) Lundin, Patrick (Lisa) and Tom (Jan); proud and cherished grandfather of Patrick (Ivy), Danielle (Benjamin) Collins, Christine, Niki (Alex), T.J. and Jimmy; great grandfather of five; dear brother of Mary (the late Dennis) Murphy, Bridie (the late Sidney) Silhan, Margaret Ann (Chuck) Kraly and the late Johnny (Mary). Native of Cloughbrack, Clonbur, Co. Galway, Ireland. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
