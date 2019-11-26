|
|
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kelly); loving father of Mary (Larry) Lundin, Patrick (Lisa) and Tom (Jan); proud and cherished grandfather of Patrick (Ivy), Danielle (Benjamin) Collins, Christine, Niki (Alex), T.J. and Jimmy; great grandfather of five; dear brother of Mary (the late Dennis) Murphy, Bridie (the late Sidney) Silhan, Margaret Ann (Chuck) Kraly and the late Johnny (Mary). Native of Cloughbrack, Clonbur, Co. Galway, Ireland. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019