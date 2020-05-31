Patrick Kilpatrick
Patrick 'Paddy' Kilmartin, age 83; beloved husband of Patricia (nee Guadagno); loving father of Matthew (Jean) and Christopher (Jennifer) Kilmartin; cherished Papa of Caley, Conor, Corey, Lauren, Riley and the late Brianne Kilmartin; dear brother of the late John (the late Marilyn); fond uncle to many. Paddy was an employee of the City of Chicago Water Department for 43 years. Services and interment will be private. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Info: (708) 532-3100



May 30, 2020
Patrick Kilmartin was a sweet, funny, and caring man. He will truly be missed. Everyone loved him.
Crystal Taylor
Friend
