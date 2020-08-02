Patrick L. Noonan, 86, of Cascade, Iowa and formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.
A private family visitation will be held at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Those interested in sending memorials may send them to: Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Patrick Noonan Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Services for Patrick will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in Holy Family Cemetery in New Melleray (Peosta), Iowa, with military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the service.
He was born March 9, 1934 in Bernard, Iowa, son of Michael and Marjorie (O'Brien) Noonan. He attended school at Loras College and Iowa State University, and later received his master's degree at Loyola University in Chicago. He was united in marriage to Mary A. Connolly on April 15, 1961 at St. Joseph's Prairie Church. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2017. The couple resided in New Jersey, Chicago, Berwyn, IL and South Holland, IL before moving to Crystal Lake, IL in 1976, and the last four years had resided in Cascade, Iowa.
Patrick was a veteran, having served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961.
He worked as an accountant for Amoco Oil in Chicago, IL for 30 years before he retired.
Patrick was very involved in his community; he was the past president of St. Thomas the Apostle Men's Club of Crystal Lake, IL, a member of the Marian Central Catholic High School Father's and Booster Clubs, served for the McHenry County Sheriff Department Jail Ministry Team, and was a volunteer for the Salvation Army. Patrick was also an avid supporter of the Iowa State Cyclones.
He is survived by three sons, Kevin (Susan) Noonan of Crystal Lake, IL, Steve (Jan) Noonan of South Bend, IN, and Sean (Mary) Noonan of Algona, IA; 7 grandchildren, Patrick, Erin, Danny, Bridget (Joe), Courtney, Katie and Ryan; one brother, Michael (Jeanne) Noonan of Peosta, IA; sisters-in-law, Rose (Bob) Carr of Dubuque, IA; Mary Noonan of Cascade, IA, and Shirley Noonan of Camicheal, CA; Geri Connolly of Dubuque, IA and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Noonan; brothers and sisters, Cecelia "Cis" (Walter) Meloy, Robert Noonan, Mary Margaret Noonan, Frances Noonan, John "Oz" (Nancy) Noonan, and a nephew, Danny Noonan; mother-in-law, Marcella Connolly; one brother-in-law, Cletus Connolly, JR; and one sister-in-law, Joan Connolly.
