1/1
Patrick M. Laughran Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Beloved husband of Virginia A. Laughran (nee Murphy). Loving father of Patrick (Carolyn) Laughran and Colleen Laughran Lusk. Cherished grandfather of Patricia (Tyler) Renn, Kyle (Rachel) Lusk, MollyMaeve Lusk, Amanda (Ryan Presern) Lifvendahl, Lydia (Marco) Loureiro, and Sara (David) Carlson. Proud great-grandfather of Anna, Maia, Estela, Phoebe, and Zoe. Kind son of the late Patrick M. Sr. and Lillian Laughran (nee Roach). Dear brother of Thomas (Sharon) Laughran, Eileen (Vince) Rossi, John (Sue) Laughran, the late Margaret (the late Emmett) O'Brien, Josephine (the late John) McDonagh, Nancy (the late Robert) Meinert. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Patrolman C.P.D. and member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Funeral and interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Patrick's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved