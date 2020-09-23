Age 88, U.S. Army Veteran Korean War. Beloved husband of Virginia A. Laughran (nee Murphy). Loving father of Patrick (Carolyn) Laughran and Colleen Laughran Lusk. Cherished grandfather of Patricia (Tyler) Renn, Kyle (Rachel) Lusk, MollyMaeve Lusk, Amanda (Ryan Presern) Lifvendahl, Lydia (Marco) Loureiro, and Sara (David) Carlson. Proud great-grandfather of Anna, Maia, Estela, Phoebe, and Zoe. Kind son of the late Patrick M. Sr. and Lillian Laughran (nee Roach). Dear brother of Thomas (Sharon) Laughran, Eileen (Vince) Rossi, John (Sue) Laughran, the late Margaret (the late Emmett) O'Brien, Josephine (the late John) McDonagh, Nancy (the late Robert) Meinert. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Patrolman C.P.D. and member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to Covid-19, masks are required and no loitering is preferred. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Funeral and interment private. Please leave a memory for the family on Patrick's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. www.sheehyfh.com
