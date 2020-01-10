|
Patrick M. Murphy Sr., age 75, beloved husband of Mary F. (nee Lark); loving father of Patrick Jr. (Loretta), William (Caryn) and John (Brittany) Murphy; cherished grandfather of Patrick III, Hannah, Sean, Keira and Michael Murphy; dearest brother of the late John (Mary) Murphy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020