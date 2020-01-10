Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Patrick M. Murphy Sr.

Patrick M. Murphy Sr. Obituary
Patrick M. Murphy Sr., age 75, beloved husband of Mary F. (nee Lark); loving father of Patrick Jr. (Loretta), William (Caryn) and John (Brittany) Murphy; cherished grandfather of Patrick III, Hannah, Sean, Keira and Michael Murphy; dearest brother of the late John (Mary) Murphy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
