Patrick M. Sullivan, 85, passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Teresa (nee Ryan) and son of the late Francis J. and the late Margaret Sullivan. Devoted father of Patrick (Gerrilyn), Sean, Teresa (Thomas, Ret. CFD) Connelly, Thomas (Maryanne), the late Joseph and the late James. Dearest grandfather of Miranda (Paul Hardman) Ducey, Haley and Christine Sullivan, Brendan, Keenan and Liam Connelly, and Thomas Sullivan. Awesome great-grandfather of Jasper and Madeline Ducey-Hardman. Dear brother of Frank (Sally), the late Margaret "Honey" Moga, Betty (the late John) Moraghan, Gene (Mary), Trudy (Gene) Schneider, the late Daniel, and Noreen Brady. Cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Patrick was a true gentleman and kind to everyone he met. He faced numerous health obstacles with unwavering and inspiring faith and courage. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He was a graduate of St. Gertrude Grade School, Loyola Academy and Loyola University Chicago. Patrick was President of the insurance brokerage firm Francis J. Sullivan & Co., a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, a lover of American History and music, devoted to the Rosary, and a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Parish. A private internment was held on May 30, 2020. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. For more information, please call 773-764-1617 or visit https://www.maloneyfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.