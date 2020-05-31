Patrick M. Sullivan
Patrick M. Sullivan, 85, passed away on May 26, 2020. Beloved husband of nearly 60 years to Teresa (nee Ryan) and son of the late Francis J. and the late Margaret Sullivan. Devoted father of Patrick (Gerrilyn), Sean, Teresa (Thomas, Ret. CFD) Connelly, Thomas (Maryanne), the late Joseph and the late James. Dearest grandfather of Miranda (Paul Hardman) Ducey, Haley and Christine Sullivan, Brendan, Keenan and Liam Connelly, and Thomas Sullivan. Awesome great-grandfather of Jasper and Madeline Ducey-Hardman. Dear brother of Frank (Sally), the late Margaret "Honey" Moga, Betty (the late John) Moraghan, Gene (Mary), Trudy (Gene) Schneider, the late Daniel, and Noreen Brady. Cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Patrick was a true gentleman and kind to everyone he met. He faced numerous health obstacles with unwavering and inspiring faith and courage. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He was a graduate of St. Gertrude Grade School, Loyola Academy and Loyola University Chicago. Patrick was President of the insurance brokerage firm Francis J. Sullivan & Co., a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, a lover of American History and music, devoted to the Rosary, and a longtime parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Parish. A private internment was held on May 30, 2020. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. For more information, please call 773-764-1617 or visit https://www.maloneyfuneralhome.com/.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
I have many happy memories of spending time with my Uncle Pat and his family at theIt house. He would always ask me What do you know? He was thoughtful and silly and one of the kindest people I have ever known. All my love to his family.
Ann Moga Solowiej
Family
May 28, 2020
Aunt Teresa, Patrick, Sean, Teresa, Tom - Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of dear Uncle Pat. I have such fond memories of family gatherings and his sense of humor. I was drawn to his quiet confidence and reserved nature yet he was so much fun and engaging. He did this Donald Duck impression that was so funny and such a source of joy I remember it close to 45 years later. May God comfort you at this time and may the fond memories of such a kind and wonderful man carry you through these days. He will be missed dearly.
God bless, Peter Sullivan
Peter Sullivan
Family
May 28, 2020
Teresa, Patrick, Sean, Teresa and Tom,
I offer my sympathy to all of you at this time. Uncle Pat was a wonderful man and a true inspiration to all of the Sullivan family. He was deeply loved and the world is a lesser place with him gone. May God bless you all, Love, Diane Moraghan-Kenney
Diane kenney
Family
May 28, 2020
To Patrick,Sean,Teresa and Tom, My sincere, deepest sympathies.
As you already know,my brother Pat was a rock-strong in his deep love for your mother, for his children and grandchildren, his parents and his siblings.There was never anyone more loving, kind, brave, devoted to his faith.I loved him deeply and I will miss him greatly. Much Love, your aunt Trudy
Trudy Sullivan
Sister
