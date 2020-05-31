Aunt Teresa, Patrick, Sean, Teresa, Tom - Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of dear Uncle Pat. I have such fond memories of family gatherings and his sense of humor. I was drawn to his quiet confidence and reserved nature yet he was so much fun and engaging. He did this Donald Duck impression that was so funny and such a source of joy I remember it close to 45 years later. May God comfort you at this time and may the fond memories of such a kind and wonderful man carry you through these days. He will be missed dearly.

God bless, Peter Sullivan



