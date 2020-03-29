|
Patrick E. Maloney of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully in his home in Palm Desert, CA on March 22, 2020 at the age of 74. Pat is survived by his loving wife, Irene ("Rene") Ryan Maloney of Torrance, CA, and their two sons, Ryan and Brannen Maloney. Pat was deeply devoted to his family and raised his sons with great pride. He grew up in the South Side of Chicago and attended the University of Notre Dame.
As a visionary in the field of law, Pat co-founded Tressler, Soderstrom, Maloney & Priess in Chicago in 1986. Today, Tressler LLP has offices in eight cities and has been serving clients for more than 33 years. Pat was an extraordinary trial lawyer and his remarkable success was celebrated nationally.
Many will remember Pat by his sense of humor and passion for helping others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Patrick Maloney Memorial Fund at www.giftfunds.stjude.org/patrickmaloney.
