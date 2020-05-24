Patrick N. Connelly, 78; native of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, Ireland; beloved husband of Norah nee Roche; loving father of Caroline (Paul) Bernero, Laura (Larry) Graves and Jimmy (Rachel) Connelly; adoring Paga of Maeve and Patrick Bernero and Sean, Gavin and Korryn Graves; cherished brother of Martin (Maureen), Maura (Michael Slyman), the late Eamon (Kathleen) and TJ; dear son of the late Terrence and Teresa; fond uncle and friend to many; Services Private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery please meet at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) on Saturday, May 30th at 10:45 AM to leave promptly at 11 AM. YOU MUST REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY. The procession will drive by the graveside and then you must EXIT THE CEMETERY, NO EXCEPTIONS. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.