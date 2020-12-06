Patrick 'Lee' O'Donnell of Naples, FL and Burr Ridge, IL and former longtime resident of Oak Park, age 86. Beloved husband of Celeste, nee Clark; loving father of Patrick (Sue), James (Amy) and Robert (Kelly); proud and loving grandfather of Justin, Maarika, Katriina, Rachel, Audrey, Hugh, Jessica, Elizabeth, William and Anna; dear brother of Francis Xavier (Susan), preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Patricia (Joseph) Winslow, Elizabeth (John) Collins and Mary Eileen (John) Duffy; cherished uncle, friend and mentor to many. Lee loved life and was loved by many. Member of the Chicago Board of Trade since 1973, world traveler, avid sailor and cyclist. As a longtime member of St. Giles Parish he participated for many years serving dinners to the men at San Jose Obrero Soup Kitchen. A lifetime of concern for others was admirable. Funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring or Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or Misericordia appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.