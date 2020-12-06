1/
Patrick O'Donnell
Patrick 'Lee' O'Donnell of Naples, FL and Burr Ridge, IL and former longtime resident of Oak Park, age 86. Beloved husband of Celeste, nee Clark; loving father of Patrick (Sue), James (Amy) and Robert (Kelly); proud and loving grandfather of Justin, Maarika, Katriina, Rachel, Audrey, Hugh, Jessica, Elizabeth, William and Anna; dear brother of Francis Xavier (Susan), preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Patricia (Joseph) Winslow, Elizabeth (John) Collins and Mary Eileen (John) Duffy; cherished uncle, friend and mentor to many. Lee loved life and was loved by many. Member of the Chicago Board of Trade since 1973, world traveler, avid sailor and cyclist. As a longtime member of St. Giles Parish he participated for many years serving dinners to the men at San Jose Obrero Soup Kitchen. A lifetime of concern for others was admirable. Funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring or Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities or Misericordia appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

December 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for Lee and condolences and prayers for Celeste and the entire O'Donnell family during this difficult time. May God bless you and give you the grace of strength and healing!
Gregory Paul
Friend
December 4, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. O'Donnell and his family and friends.
Sr. Rosemary and the Residents of Misericordia
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
