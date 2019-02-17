Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the Servant Church,
8700 Havens Dr.,
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick P.J. Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick P.J. Moran Obituary
Patrick J. "P.J." Moran, age 70, of Downers Grove. Cherished husband of Cheri. Loving father of Kristie, Macaire, Jill (John Eber) and Molly (John) Liepins. Devoted grandfather of Brandon, Colin, Sean, Matthew, Nate, Tristan and Teagan. Dear brother of Robert, Phillip (Liz) and Mary Sue (Tom) Kelly and beloved uncle to many. PJ was a loving inspiring and extraordinary husband of 50 years. Proud father to four wonderful daughters; cherished grandfather to the seven best grandkids in the world; selfless friend to many. He was a man who loved to wear many hats: police officer, CPA, CFO, shotgun sports aficionado, self-taught chef and aspiring sommelier. His favorite role may have been that of a welcoming and gregarious host and master story-teller (Irish seanachaÍ). Visitation 3-9 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 20th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Thursday from the funeral home to Christ the Servant Church, 8700 Havens Dr., Woodridge, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.