Patrick J. "P.J." Moran, age 70, of Downers Grove. Cherished husband of Cheri. Loving father of Kristie, Macaire, Jill (John Eber) and Molly (John) Liepins. Devoted grandfather of Brandon, Colin, Sean, Matthew, Nate, Tristan and Teagan. Dear brother of Robert, Phillip (Liz) and Mary Sue (Tom) Kelly and beloved uncle to many. PJ was a loving inspiring and extraordinary husband of 50 years. Proud father to four wonderful daughters; cherished grandfather to the seven best grandkids in the world; selfless friend to many. He was a man who loved to wear many hats: police officer, CPA, CFO, shotgun sports aficionado, self-taught chef and aspiring sommelier. His favorite role may have been that of a welcoming and gregarious host and master story-teller (Irish seanachaÍ). Visitation 3-9 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 20th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9:15 a.m. Thursday from the funeral home to Christ the Servant Church, 8700 Havens Dr., Woodridge, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
