|
|
Patrick R. Conley, age 74, Retired CPD Homicide Detective, Old Area 4; Graduate of UIC, BS, MS, PhD in Psychology; longtime Professor of Psychology at UIC; former Limo Driver, and UIC Director of Medical Testing; beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Delaney; loving father of Shannon, Matthew (Burcak), Mark (Sandra), Kevin Loren (Kiko) and Ryan (Claudia) Conley; proud grandmother of Isabella Janet, Demir Patrick, Ayla, Hiro, Miyuki and Yoshi; dear brother of Delores (the late Dan) Leftakes and the late Louis DeGrande, Gloria Charles and Larry Conley; Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019