Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick R. Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick R. Conley Obituary
Patrick R. Conley, age 74, Retired CPD Homicide Detective, Old Area 4; Graduate of UIC, BS, MS, PhD in Psychology; longtime Professor of Psychology at UIC; former Limo Driver, and UIC Director of Medical Testing; beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Delaney; loving father of Shannon, Matthew (Burcak), Mark (Sandra), Kevin Loren (Kiko) and Ryan (Claudia) Conley; proud grandmother of Isabella Janet, Demir Patrick, Ayla, Hiro, Miyuki and Yoshi; dear brother of Delores (the late Dan) Leftakes and the late Louis DeGrande, Gloria Charles and Larry Conley; Visitation Thursday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tree House Humane Society, 7225 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now