Patrick Reynolds, passed away surrounded by his family, following more than a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Bogberry, Ennistymon, Co. Clare, Ireland, he left his home at the tender age of 17 to live and work in Birmingham, UK for five years. He then immigrated to the United States as a young man in search of work. He joined the Army in the post WW2 era, and had the opportunity to tour Europe as a member of the Army's international soccer team. Upon his return to Chicago, he won the heart Betty Moore, with whom he would share 58 years of marriage and who would remain at his side through both health and sickness until the very end. Few loved life as much as Pat Reynolds. He took the time everyday to do something he loved, be it painting, gardening, walking, golfing, or enjoying the company of friends and family. He was renowned for his crushing drives on the golf course, his steady hand as an artist, his delicious home-grown tomatoes, and his hearty appetite. Proud 50-year member of Plumbers local 130. He is survived by his wife Betty Reynolds, his three children: Carmel (Pat, CFD) Maloney, Bob Reynolds (Chris Lomax), Danny (CFD) (Colleen) Reynolds. He is survived by his seven grandchildren Patrick, Conor, Tara, and Rory Maloney and Bridget, Eileen, and Brendan Reynolds; loving brother of Bridie (the late Arthur) Roche, Tom, Nuala (the late Trevor) Finn, Theresa (the late Martin) O'Shea and the late Gerry (Josephine), Mary and Margaret; Services Private. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.