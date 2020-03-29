Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Ryan Obituary
Pat "The Senator", never had a dull moment in his 66 years. He lived in South Holland, Beecher, Negril Jamaica and Palm Springs California. He passed away with children Patrick Jr, (Liz), and Arley Jane, and their mother Tina at his side. His grandchildren Kai, P3, and Janie adored "Pops". Pat joins his parents "Lady Bird" (Jane) and "Leaky Louie" (Tom) in heaven, along with his oldest sister "Sarah" (Mandy Hurless), who was also taken by melanoma (1999). Surviving siblings "Homer" (Tom), "Bobo" (Nora), "Pinky" (Tim), "Tinkerbell" (Kathy), and "Pinhead" (Michael) will miss him greatly. We love you brother!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -