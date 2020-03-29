|
|
Pat "The Senator", never had a dull moment in his 66 years. He lived in South Holland, Beecher, Negril Jamaica and Palm Springs California. He passed away with children Patrick Jr, (Liz), and Arley Jane, and their mother Tina at his side. His grandchildren Kai, P3, and Janie adored "Pops". Pat joins his parents "Lady Bird" (Jane) and "Leaky Louie" (Tom) in heaven, along with his oldest sister "Sarah" (Mandy Hurless), who was also taken by melanoma (1999). Surviving siblings "Homer" (Tom), "Bobo" (Nora), "Pinky" (Tim), "Tinkerbell" (Kathy), and "Pinhead" (Michael) will miss him greatly. We love you brother!
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020