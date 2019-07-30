Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
455 N Benton St.
Palatine, IL
View Map
Patrick Sheehan Obituary
Patrick John (PJ) Sheehan of Barrington died July 27, 2019 following a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Helen (nee McDermott). Beloved father of Gina (the late Richard) Sitko, Marny (Peter) Johnson and Jamie (Wendy) Sheehan. Adored grandfather of Katy, Erin, Patrick (Alison), Maureen, James, and Bridget. Brother of Mary Katherine (the late Robert) Chandler and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary (Sullivan) Sheehan. PJ was a 1949 graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep and graduated from his beloved University of Notre Dame in 1955 having had his education interrupted to serve in the Air Force. Pat spent more than 30 years at Baxter as a Director of Corporate Fleet. He was an early member of NAFA rising through its Executive leadership to serve multiple terms as its President and was recognized for more than 50 years of service to the organization. He was also an advisor to Ford Motor Corporation. PJ spent his summers in Long Beach, IN where he met the love of his life and where they spent countless summers walking the beach and golfing together. In later life that beach walking continued during their winters in Naples, FL. He was a brilliant man, devoted husband, an amazing father and grandfather, Rest in peace handsome. (5) A visitation will be held Thursday August 1, from 10:00-11:00AM with mass following at 11:00AM at St. Theresa Church 455 N Benton St, Palatine, IL 60067. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre in Worth, IL. For more information go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
