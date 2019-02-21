Patrick T. McCarville, 76 (Pat) of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 10, 1942 in Madison, WI, the son to the late Paul and Evelyn (Exceen) McCarville. He graduated from Marquette High School in Milwaukee, WI and Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL. Pat married Kathleen Burns on August 29, 1964 in Montgomery, AL. He worked at Humphry Chevrolet in Milwaukee, WI and Evanston, IL which became Pat McCARville Chevrolet in Evanston, IL, where he also founded PAR Industries, Inc. and served as its CEO from 1977 to 2010. Pat served as Director of Tomco Equipment Co. and as an Independent Trustee of 179 Rydex Series Funds. He served as President of Evanston Country Club in IL and was a member of The Legends of Merrill Hills Golf Club in Waukesha, WI. Pat was an avid Milwaukee Braves, Brewers, and Green Bay Packer fan. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn. Pat loved to play golf but was happiest when his many family members and friends gathered at his Sugar Creek home. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a friend to all.Pat is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kathleen, three children; Colleen (Glenn) Weiglein of Libertyville, IL, Patrick (Danni) McCarville of Weston, CO, and Marilyn (Adam) Rehmer of Libertyville, IL, six grandchildren; Andrew, Abigail, and Elise Weiglein, Claire, Patrick and Quinn Rehmer, and brother, James (Haydee) McCarville of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his three brothers; Gary, Tom and Mike McCarville and a grandson, Sean Patrick Weiglein.Memorial Mass will be 11:30AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Fr. Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at church from 9:30AM until service. Memorials may be directed to: Evans Scholar Foundation, 1 Briar Rd. Golf, IL 60029. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed for McCarville Family by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary