|
|
Patrick T. O'Sullivan age 66, beloved son of Mary and the late Patrick J. O'Sullivan; loving brother of Michael (the late Jeannette), Tom, Maureen (Michael) Swaiko, Brendan (Mary Jo), Katie (Joe) O'Brien, Kevin (Lisa), Tim (Vicki), Brian and the late Dan O'Sullivan; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:45 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Private Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019