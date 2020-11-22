1/1
Patrick W. Scanlan
Patrick W. Scanlan, Retired Sergeant, Chicago Police Dept., age 71, of Lake Geneva, WI. Beloved husband of Kathy, nee Hannigan, Retired Lieutenant, Chicago Police Dept.; dear father of Patrick W. Jr. (Karen), Kevin, Brenna C.P.D., and Matthew C.P.D. (Diana); loving grandfather of Patrick W. III, Aidan, Liam, Colen, Finnian, Kayla, Matthew, Kevin II, Jackson, and Lucia; fond brother of Norene and Tim (Laura); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Parish, 8116 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.] The Funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at Facebook: St. Peter Catholic Parish. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org), 10343 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL, 60655. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Parish
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
November 21, 2020
Kathy and all, I’m sorry beyond words. You were all dealt a terrible,uncertain hand when your Pat got sick, and you all met every daily challenge with abiding love and with selfless courage...just as he would’ve done for you. You served him well. May this exceptional man know God’s peace now, far beyond the messiness and unfairness that is so often part of our world. His memory is a great blessing.
Fr Thomas Nangle, CPD chaplain retired
Friend
