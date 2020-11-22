Kathy and all, I’m sorry beyond words. You were all dealt a terrible,uncertain hand when your Pat got sick, and you all met every daily challenge with abiding love and with selfless courage...just as he would’ve done for you. You served him well. May this exceptional man know God’s peace now, far beyond the messiness and unfairness that is so often part of our world. His memory is a great blessing.

Fr Thomas Nangle, CPD chaplain retired

Friend