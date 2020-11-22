Patrick W. Scanlan, Retired Sergeant, Chicago Police Dept., age 71, of Lake Geneva, WI. Beloved husband of Kathy, nee Hannigan, Retired Lieutenant, Chicago Police Dept.; dear father of Patrick W. Jr. (Karen), Kevin, Brenna C.P.D., and Matthew C.P.D. (Diana); loving grandfather of Patrick W. III, Aidan, Liam, Colen, Finnian, Kayla, Matthew, Kevin II, Jackson, and Lucia; fond brother of Norene and Tim (Laura); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Parish, 8116 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.] The Funeral Mass will also be livestreamed at Facebook: St. Peter Catholic Parish. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org
