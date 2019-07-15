|
|
Patroula Andrews, nee Bakas, passed away on July 12, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Tom; loving mother of Nick (Lida) and Nontas (Sofie) Andrews; proud grandmother of Patrice, Elena, Athan and Leia; dear sister of Stavros (Loula) Bakas and the late Eleftherios Bakas; fond aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 Church Rd, Elmhurst for funeral service at 11:00 am.Visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment at Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Palliative Care Unit Galilee at www.galilee.gr/en Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019