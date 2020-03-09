Home

Patsy Ann Shirky

Patsy Ann Shirky Obituary
Patsy Ann Shirky, nee Grief, age 82; beloved wife of Louis Richard Shirky; devoted mother of Debbie (Joe) Schodrof and Rebekah Wooley; cherished grandmother of Sarah Schodrof, Angela (Ryan) Ahern, Max and Frank Wooley; dear sister of Kathie (Tom) Henson. Services and interment private. A memorial service is planned for a future date. Remembrances may be made to Almost Home Kids, 7S721 Route 53, Naperville, IL 60540. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2020
