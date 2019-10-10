|
Patsy Jean Phillips, 82, passed away October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Clark; loving mother of 4 children, 9 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Among her many talents she was a published poet, artist, and highly accomplished seamstress. A resident of Hickory Hills for 57 years, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019