Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Patsy Jean Phillips Obituary
Patsy Jean Phillips, 82, passed away October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Clark; loving mother of 4 children, 9 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Among her many talents she was a published poet, artist, and highly accomplished seamstress. A resident of Hickory Hills for 57 years, she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
