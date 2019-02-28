Patsy Mae Stanula (nee Roozee) of Crown Point, IN Formally of South Holland, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at age 84. Proceeded in death by her husband Edward. Pat was the loving mother of 4 children: Michael (Caroline) Stanula of Beecher IL, Steven (Alicia) Stanula of Milford OH, Laura (Chuck) Vekemans of Effingham IL, Karen (Mont) Wickham of Clarendon Hills IL; enjoyed her 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Pat will be fondly remembered for her "Mary Poppins" outlook on life. She lit up a room with her presence, and brought joy to everyone she met. Over the years, Pat was an active member of St. Jude the Apostle parish in South Holland. Later moving to Lakes of the Four Season IN, where she organized social events. We were truly blessed with her life. Friends and family may visit with the family on Friday, March 1 at Skyline Chapel 24800 S. Governors HWY Monee, IL 60449 from 6pm to 9 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 @ St. Liborius Church, 71 W. 35th St. Steger, IL at 10:00am Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary