Patsy Ruth Lange was born May 1, 1933 in Arlington Heights, IL. She passed away peacefully August 12, 2019 in Barrington. She is survived by her children, Linda (Don) Waymire of Centreville, VA, and Neil (Katie) Lange of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Ellen and Donny Waymire and Samantha and Nick Lange. She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Budworth Lange. Patsy's family will have a private remembrance. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019