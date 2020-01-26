Home

Patricia (Starrels) Bernstein was born in 1928 to Celeste Rau and Joel Starrels. After winning a writing contest for _Mademoiselle_, she moved to New York City. She later returned to Chicago where she was fashion editor for The Chicago American and met her future husband, Dr. Haskell E. Bernstein. They were married 45 years.

Patsy leaves behind wonderful memories. Her children wish in particular to thank Cindy Conroy who is forever part of our family and whose love and care throughout Patsy's long decline was its one blessing.

Patricia S. Bernstein is survived by her children Mark, Laurie and Jan; her sister-in-law Jodie Bernstein and brother-in-law Joe Yudelson; her grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan Macri and Benjamin and Haskell Rosen; her late brother's children Andrew and Sally Starrels; and many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
