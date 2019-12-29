Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church Green Trails
2701 Maple Ave
Lisle, IL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church Green Trails
2701 Maple Ave
Lisle, IL
Patti Sue Richter


1964 - 2019
Patti Sue Richter (nee Kurkowski), age 55, of Bolingbrook, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1964 in Chicago, IL. Patti was a truly caring, devoted, and warm-hearted woman-she passionately loved life, nature, and her friends and family. Patti is survived by her loving husband, Michael Richter; daughter, Ashley Richter; sisters, Betty Kurkowski and Shirley (Jack) Brown. She was preceded in death by her mother Gloria Palumbo, sisters Janet Hallam and Peggy Kurkowski. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Green Trails, 2701 Maple Ave., Lisle. Memorials in Patti's name may be made to the Rush Copley Foundation www.rushcopley.com/giving/donation/ and chose "make a gift to Waterford Place". Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
