Paul A. Adams age 82, of Deerfield, IL passed March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 52 years to Adriane (Margas) Adams; loving father of Alexander (Marissa) and Michael Adams; proud grandfather of Anastasia and Penelope. Preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Sophia; two brothers, Jack and John. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher and Football Coach of 33 years for Deerfield High School and Manager of the Deerfield Park District Golf Course for 30 years. Visitation Tuesday March 19th. from 4:00-8:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035. Services at 10:00 am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 O'Plaine Rd, Libertyville, IL 60048. Interment will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church 1207 Riverwoods Rd. Lincolnshire, IL 60069. To view a complete obituary visit his Memorial Tribute at www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019