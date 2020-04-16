|
Genova, Paul A.
Paul A. Genova, 101, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anna Marie "Kitty" (nee La Paglia). Beloved father of Mary Anne (Michael) Avram, Louise (Tom, CPD retired) Cradick and John Genova, CFD. Cherished grandfather of Theresa (John) Guleserian, Joseph (Maggie) Avram, Tom (Elise) Avram, the late John (Maureen) Cradick, Brian Cradick and Michael Cradick, Jason (Antonette) Genova, CFD, and Michael Genova, DPFD. Proud great grandpa of Anthony, Coraline and Jack Avram, Conor, Charlie and Megan Cradick and Vincent Genova. Survived by his sister Antoinette (the late Fred) Braucher, brother-in-law Robert La Paglia, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Guiseppe and Margaret Genova, siblings Carmella Jacobs, Mary (Al) Caniglia, Elaine, Vincent (Sally) and Rose (John) Stortzman. Paul was a proud WWII veteran who served with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Pacific Theater. Paul's smile, gentile manner and endearing sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Heartfelt thanks to David, Deb and their wonderful care team and colleagues at Brookdale Lakeview and to Brookdale Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Out of concern for everyone's safety, funeral services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to The Gary Sinise Foundation P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills CA 91365, The National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel St. Suite 200 Newton, MA 02458 or the would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020