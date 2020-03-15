Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075

Paul A. Hazard Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Hazard Ph.D. Obituary
Paul A. Hazard III, PhD. 84, March 12, 2020. Professor of Philosophy St. Xavier University. Beloved husband of the late Jule (nee Olson). Dear father of Paul A. IV, (Sue) and Kristin Hazard. Fond grandfather of Tom (Ashlee), Josh and Alyssa Hazard: Liam and Finnegan Hamilton and Tyler and Sam Blensdorf. Great-grandfather of Marley and Dante' Hazard. Brother of John (Colette) and Steve (Mary Jo) Hazard, Nancy Ohalla (Ralph), Michael (Brenda) and James (Stephanie) Hazard, Mary (James) Murphy, and the late Judy Fox. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Committal Service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Interment Chapel. Memorial Service pending. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -