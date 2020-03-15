|
Paul A. Hazard III, PhD. 84, March 12, 2020. Professor of Philosophy St. Xavier University. Beloved husband of the late Jule (nee Olson). Dear father of Paul A. IV, (Sue) and Kristin Hazard. Fond grandfather of Tom (Ashlee), Josh and Alyssa Hazard: Liam and Finnegan Hamilton and Tyler and Sam Blensdorf. Great-grandfather of Marley and Dante' Hazard. Brother of John (Colette) and Steve (Mary Jo) Hazard, Nancy Ohalla (Ralph), Michael (Brenda) and James (Stephanie) Hazard, Mary (James) Murphy, and the late Judy Fox. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Committal Service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Interment Chapel. Memorial Service pending. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020