Paul Tanis (11/27/55-05/20/2020) of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of the Chicago area passed away suddenly on May 20, 2020. He is survived by his siblings Lynn (Richard, deceased) Zegers, John (deceased), Elsie (Cliff) Selby, Bob (Deb) Tanis, Karen Klein, Julie (Robin) Hernaez, and Sherry Bult along with many nieces and nephews.



He was an interior design consultant and very active in the Interior Design community in Chicago and also Scottsdale, AZ.



No services will be held. Donations may be made to Donor Network of Arizona in memory of Paul Tanis.





