Paul A. Wiser Obituary
Paul A. Wiser, age 77, late of Oak Forest, IL. US Coast Guard Veteran. Beloved husband of Sandra nee Guzak. Dear brother of Charles (late Mary), Richard (Donna), Robert, Larry (Connie), and Marilyn Wiser. Caring uncle of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday February 23, 2019, 10:45 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:30 AM. Interment in St. Benedict Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 9:00-10:45 AM. For information on services 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
